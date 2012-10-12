What's All the Excitement About?!?! Daily updates from the SHORT fall pledge drive! Learn about challenges and sweepstakes, see zany photos from "pledge central", meet our phone volunteers,find out who's donating food, AND winning iPads, and track KNAU's progress toward our pledge goals!Click here to PLEDGE YOUR SUPPORT NOW
$25,000 Challenge Kicks Off KNAU's Fall Pledge Drive
NOW is the time! KNAU’s SHORT Fall Pledge Drive begins at 7:00 am today - Friday, October 12 - with a $25,000 listener challenge!
Show your support for the news, programming and classical music you value every day by leveraging the power of this fantastic challenge.
Make a gift between 7 am and 9 am this morning, and your contribution will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. You will also be entered into ALL of the daily iPad sweepstakes as well as the grand prize sweeps!
Call (800) 523-5628. Our phone volunteers are waiting to hear from you! Or donate online at knau.org.
Thank you for keeping KNAU Arizona Public Radio strong!