© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
MicMoney-smaller.jpg
Fall 2012 Pledge Drive
What's All the Excitement About?!?! Daily updates from the SHORT fall pledge drive! Learn about challenges and sweepstakes, see zany photos from "pledge central", meet our phone volunteers,find out who's donating food, AND winning iPads, and track KNAU's progress toward our pledge goals!Click here to PLEDGE YOUR SUPPORT NOW

$25,000 Challenge Kicks Off KNAU's Fall Pledge Drive

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Joanne MacIsaac
Published October 12, 2012 at 6:00 AM MST

NOW is the time!  KNAU’s SHORT Fall Pledge Drive begins at 7:00 am today - Friday, October 12 - with a $25,000 listener challenge!

Show your support for the news, programming and classical music you value every day by leveraging the power of this fantastic challenge. 

Make a gift between 7 am and 9 am this morning, and your contribution will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000.  You will also be entered into ALL of the daily iPad sweepstakes as well as the grand prize sweeps!

Call (800) 523-5628.  Our phone volunteers are waiting to hear from you!  Or donate online at knau.org.

Thank you for keeping KNAU Arizona Public Radio strong!

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Pledge Drive Fall 2012
Joanne MacIsaac
See stories by Joanne MacIsaac