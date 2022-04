Update Wednesday 11-21-12 10:06 am: Harlan Taney has aborted his attempt to break the speed record for boating down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

According to friends keeping track of his progress, Taney's kayak became pinned between some rocks at Grapevine Rapids, which is about 82 miles into the canyon, and he suffered a broken elbow.

After swimming three miles to Phantom Ranch, he is hiking out of the canyon.