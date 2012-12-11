AZ's Health Improving Slightly

When it comes to overall health, Arizona fared a little better this year in the America’s Health Rankings survey of 50 states.

It scored 25th, down from 27th a year ago.

The report by the United Health Foundation said rates of obesity, preventable hospitalizations and deaths from cancer and heart disease were low compared to other states.

But they said other indicators of health are a problem.

They point out the state’s low graduation rates, high number of children in poverty and limited availability of primary care physicians.

The report says 1.2 million adults in Arizona lead a sedentary lifestyle, and 1.2 million are obese.

Nearly half a million adults in Arizona have diabetes.

However, in the past five years the rates of cancer and cardiovascular deaths have declined in the state.