Winter weather on the way

Northern Arizona’s first winter storm will arrive Thursday evening with rain in the lower elevations and snow and gusting winds in the mountains.

The National Weather Service in Bellmont says expect 6 to 8 inches Thursday and Friday in Flagstaff and 10 to 16 inches in the White Mountains.

Meteorologist Ben Peterson says heavy rains from Southern California are moving into the state.

“That front will pretty much clear the state by mid-day Friday,” he says.

If you’re planning to travel this weekend, mid-afternoon and early evening on Friday will be the best times.

Another storm arriving late Friday night is expected to bring 1 to 4 inches of additional snow above 6,000 feet.

That storm will clear out by Sunday, but a third system is expected to bring light snow by Tuesday or Wednesday.