Sequestration Could Affect Regional Airports

The federal budget cuts known as sequestration could begin affecting air traffic at smaller airports across the state, including one in northern Arizona. Arizona Public Radio's Terry Ward reports.

Four small airports in Arizona are on the Federal Aviation Administration's list for potential control tower closings under the automatic budget cuts that took effect this month.

If they close - and nothing is certain yet - the FAA says the airports will remain open but pilots would be responsible for their own safety by talking to each other instead of the tower. The four airports targeted for possible closure are Glendale Municipal Airport, Phoenix Goodyear Airport, Laughlin/Bullhead City International and Ryan Field in Tucson. The FAA says they're among 238 small airports under consideration nationwide with low traffic volumes and control towers operated by contractors. The FAA has to cut $600 million under the automatic budget cuts that took effect March 1st.