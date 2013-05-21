Campfire and smoking restrictions go into effect at 8 oclock Wednesday morning on the entire Coconino National Forest and on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of the Kaibab National Forest. Arizona Public Radio’s Terry Ward reports…

The restrictions are designed to reduce human-caused fires and preserve the area’s natl forests. Campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are allowed only in developed campgrounds. The restrictions also limit smoking to enclosed vehicles only or buildings in developed campgrounds.

The restrictions become even more vital later this week. The forecast says northern Arizona will be windy and dry through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Red Flag Warning conditions are likely to exist in many areas over the coming days. Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forests receive significant precipitation which could mean the onset of Monsoon, usually early to mid-July.