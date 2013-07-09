Jack of many trades; Master of none. Terry Ward has worked in public radio for almost 30 years. During that time he has performed most of the essential jobs in a public radio newsroom including host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered, talk show host, producer of both short and long-form news and features and general assignment reporter. Most of Terry's career was with the Phoenix NPR-affiliate, KJZZ, where he started in 1985 hosting a jazz music show. In 2000, he was chosen to participate in a journalist exchange program that sent Terry to Western Europe where he reported on various aspects of German re-unification and French-German cultural exchange programs. But Arizona has been his home for almost 45 years and like many people in this state, he had always wanted to live in Flagstaff and was thrilled to move north and work for KNAU as the local host of All Things Considered.