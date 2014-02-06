Sites on the Red Rock Ranger District to See Fee Increase

Visitors to several public campgrounds and day-use areas near Sedona will soon see an increase in user fees. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the hike comes as a result of surges in insurance and wage rates.

This week, the Phoenix-based company Recreation Resource Management announced the fee increase to take effect March 1 for several sites located on the Red Rock Ranger District. According to the Coconino National Forest, costs will rise by $1 – $2 for high-use areas including Pine Flat, Manzanita and Cave Springs campgrounds as well as Beaver Creek, Crescent Moon and Call of the Canyon day-use areas.

The company says the fee change is due to the increased costs of insurance, wages and general inflation. In 2011, when Recreation Resource Management took over operation of the sites, fees decreased. According to an official with the Red Rock Ranger District, the increase returns fees to their former levels.

The cost of weekly and annual passes for the so-called Big Three — Crescent Moon, Call of the Canyon and Grasshopper Point — will remain unchanged. And, the fee boost will have no effect on the costs the Red Rock Pass or the Interagency Pass.

Recreation Resource Management oversees nearly 150 parks, campgrounds and recreation facilities in the U.S. The company is contracted by several public agencies including the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona State Parks.