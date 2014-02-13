© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Brain Food Archive
Hungry for more stories on science, culture and technology?Check out Brain Food: Insights and Discoveries from Northern Arizona. From ground breaking scientific research to global music projects, Brain Food profiles some of the unique projects happening in the region and the interesting people behind them. While there are no new episodes of Brain Food, we will continue to maintain the archive here.

Brain Food: Valentine's Day In The Natural World

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bonnie Stevens
Published February 13, 2014 at 5:15 AM MST
As we get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day, Northern Arizona University ecology professor Nancy Collins Johnson reminds us that we can learn a lot about relationships from nature. Collins is a soils expert who studies mycorrhizal symbiosis - or, healthy relationships between fungi and the roots of plants.

Johnson says, "here in Flagstaff, our pine trees are the most obvious example of mycorrhizal associations. Pines cannot survive for long without their symbiotic partnerships with fungi. Many tree species form "trading partnerships" with fungi: The fungus supplies its plant host with essential nutrients and water. In return, the plant gives the fungus carbon in the form of sugars."

These fungal partners, she says, have microscopic hyphae. These act like thin arms that reach out and grab mineral nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, copper and zinc from the soil and transfer them to the trees.

"If you use a microscope," Johnson says, "to look at a handful of soil taken out of your garden, or a forest, or even a desert, you'll probably see a mile of the hyphae - thin, thread-like structures that the fungus uses to forage in the soil for minerals and to gather water."

Johnson says these kinds of relationships have flourished for more than 460 million years.

"This is a very close and ancient partnership," Johnson says. "More than 90% of all plant species form some sort of mycorrhizal associations with fungi."

So, just as with human relationships, plant relationships require a health balance of give and take.

