Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Funding for Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Approved

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Parker Olson
Published February 19, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
stelprdb5347873_0.jpg

A bill funding a memorial site honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died last year’s Yarnell Hill Fire has been passed by a committee in the Arizona House. As Arizona Public Radio’s Parker Olson reports, the representatives also created a committee to oversee the project.

The House unanimously approved half a million dollars for the site. A new committee made up of relatives of the firefighters killed, as well as state representatives and officials from the State Parks Board, would oversee the memorial and administer the fund. Arizona State representative Karen Fann sponsored the bill with support from Speaker of the House Andy Tobin and Majority Whip Steve Pierce.

Tobin says he wants the site to remain untouched.

“My hope for the memorial site long-term is that this ground be forever protected from development. And I think that it’s important that a loss of this nature where people from around the world were reaching out to this community after such a tragedy — I think this is basically a response, in a way, a thank you to them,” Tobin says.

The bill would also establish a fund of both donated and taxpayer money to maintain the memorial once it’s completed. All but one of the 20 hotshots on the Prescott-based crew perished June 30 when flames overtook their position near Yarnell.

