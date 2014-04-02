© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

New 4FRI Thinning Project Begins on the Apache-Sitgreaves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 2, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
Forests-BEFORE-Nov_1-hi-res-4930052931_4460782874_o.jpg
Major thinning is ramping up on northern Arizona’s national forests. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the work represents the early stages of the biggest-ever U.S. forest restoration project.

This week, the Alder Project began in the Black Mesa Ranger District about 30 miles northwest of Show Low. About 1,300 acres of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will be thinned as part of the second Four Forest Restoration Initiative project in the area.

The so-called 4FRI plan involves large-scale thinning on four Southwestern forests: the Kaibab, Coconino, Apache-Sitgreaves and Tonto. The initiative is designed to lessen the danger of wildfire and restore forest health through thinning and fuel removal. 4FRI is currently in its first phase, which will treat about 300,000 acres over the next decade.

Last year, the original contractor for 4FRI, Pioneer Forest Products, failed to secure funding for a sawmill as part of the project. And, according to the Arizona Republic, the company had thinned less than 1,000 acres of forest after a year-and-a-half of work. As a result, last fall the U.S. Forest Service awarded the contract to Good Earth Power AZ LLC. According to the deal, Good Earth will thin about 30,000 acres per year.

Restorative work on all four forests is ongoing. In addition to the 10 4FRI projects begun last year, a dozen more have been proposed to begin in 2014 totaling more than 26,000 acres.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
