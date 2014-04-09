Looking for a fun and unique way to give back to the station that brings so much essential news and programming to your life every day? Be a phone volunteer and share your enthusiasm for Arizona Public Radio with other listeners when they call to make a gift!

KNAU needs phone volunteers for the upcoming Spring Membership Drive, April 21st through the 25th. Volunteer shifts with current availability are listed below.

For more information, or to sign up for a shift, please contact Joanne MacIsaac, Membership Coordinator, at joanne.macisaac@nau.edu or (928) 523-9442.

Thank you!

SPRING PLEDGE DRIVE VOLUNTEER SHIFTS

Monday, April 21 – 4 to 6 pm 1 person needed

Thursday, April 24 - 6 to 9 am 2 people needed