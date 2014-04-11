© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Despite Dry Conditions, No Campfire Ban on National Forests

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published April 11, 2014 at 5:00 AM MST
campfire22.jpg
scoutfitters.org
/

Extremely dry conditions have pushed up fire season by about a month on northern Arizona’s forests. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Flagstaff community is already taking precautions.

Tonight, the U.S. Forest Service and local law enforcement agencies will join Flagstaff citizens for a training program called Woods Watch. It teaches volunteers to identify and report illegal fire activity on local forests.

Despite warming temperatures and low humidity, no campfire or smoking restrictions are yet in place for any of northern Arizona’s forests.

Holly Krake, fire information officer on the Kaibab National Forest, says officials are keeping a close eye on conditions.

“We will be looking into campfire and smoking restrictions, probably coming up in the next two to three weeks, although, of course, that is dependent on weather and conditions on the forest,” she says.

In recent years, some Flagstaff citizen groups have called for automatic campfire and smoking bans for northern Arizona forests between May 1 and July 15. But, forest managers have been reluctant to agree to the bans. Krake says such restrictions compromise fire officials’ abilities to react to rapidly changing factors like weather and fuel moisture.

“We always want to be flexible to what we are seeing on the ground. And, what we see on the ground really impacts our decisions that we make as far as restrictions of any level.” she says.

All area national forests have coordinated their campfire and smoking bans in recent years to reduce confusion among visitors.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
