Flagstaff's First-Ever Pat’s Run Set for Saturday

The inaugural run honoring Pat Tillman, Former Arizona Cardinal and Army Ranger who was killed by friendly fire, will be held tomorrow in Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Parker Olson reports, it’s the first ever for the city.

The run is the trademark fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation. It’s held at the end of April in recognition of the pro-football-player-turned-Army Ranger’s death.

The former Arizona Cardinal was killed serving in Afghanistan in 2004. Since that year the foundation has given more than $4.5 million to hundreds of military veterans and their spouses. The ASU Flagstaff Alumni Club is sponsoring the local run, which will be held in tandem with the main one in Tempe. Meghan Remington is the captain of the event.

“It’s basically about bringing the community together, supporting our military scholars,” she says.

Flagstaff is one of more than 30 cities holding a Pat’s Run.