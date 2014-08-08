Coconino County Health Department Reorganizes Reproductive Services

The Coconino County Health department has announced a reorganization of its reproductive services clinic. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the move is a cost-saving measure that’s designed to streamline the county’s healthcare process.

The Coconino Board of Supervisors ratified the change earlier this week. The county’s chief health officer made the recommendation based on a federal proposal for clinics to partner with primary-care organizations.

As part of the reorganization, the county will contract a nurse practitioner and a medical assistant from the Flagstaff-based North Country Healthcare. The health workers will staff the county health department clinic in Flagstaff.

According to the Arizona Daily Sun, as a result, two county health workers will be laid off and Coconino County will pay North Country $10,000 a month. It’ll also save the county more than $30,000 a year.

The Coconino County clinic provides sexual health and family planning services, along with education and counseling.