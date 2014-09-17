State Health Officials Suspect First Cases of Respiratory Virus

Arizona may have its first cases of a severe respiratory virus that has sickened children across the country. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, even though it’s still unconfirmed, state health officials are already taking precautions.

Earlier this week, the state health department sent samples of the suspected enterovirus 68 to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Health officials are monitoring several patients who may have the virus, which resembles a severe cold. In the Midwest, children with asthma have required hospitalization and breathing assistance after contracting EV-D68.

Jessica Rigler is the chief for the Bureau of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“This is not a time to panic. While this is certainly a concern for families who have children who are affected or hospitalized the public health concern here is very limited,” Rigler says.

This week, the Flagstaff and Verde Valley medical centers began restricting children 12 and under from patient-care areas unless they’re patients themselves. No fatalities have been reported so far as a result of EV-D68, and Rigler says no vaccine or specific treatment exists.

“I think the most important thing that people need to know is that they can follow those everyday prevention measures that they follow during flu or cold season and that will help protect them and their families from getting sick,” Rigler says.

To prevent the spread of EV-D68, officials are encouraging frequent hand washing, avoiding contact with sick people and disinfecting household surfaces.