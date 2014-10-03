© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Forest Crews Begin the Prescribed Fire Season in Northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 3, 2014 at 12:25 PM MST
roosplotburn86805.jpg
azprescribedfirecouncil.org
/

Managers on northern Arizona’s forests are gearing up for an active prescribed-burn season this fall. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, conditions are favorable for a variety of fire-mitigation projects. 

Crews are taking advantage of calm winds and high humidity to rid local forest land of fuels that could contribute to catastrophic wildfires. According to officials, many prescribed-burn projects have already begun on the Coconino, Prescott and Kaibab national forests as well as the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Don Muise is the fire and aviation staff officer for the Coconino National Forest.

“If we get good windows, you’re going to see smoke in the air again, ‘cause we’re going to go out and do prescribed burns on those areas that we’ve determined that we could get good results, and so we’ll start putting fire on the ground under our prescriptions. And that’ll carry us through most of November,”  Muise says.

On the Coconino alone, crews could burn more than 17,000 acres this fall. Muise says conducting prescribed burns now is a good way of alleviating the 2015 fire season.

“We come into every year not knowing whether we’re going to have a bad year or a good year. The best we can do is prepare the best we can,” Muise says.

The heaviest burn sites on the Coconino will be south of Lake Mary Road near Flagstaff, as well as Beaver Creek near Camp Verde. Crews with the Prescott National Forest will burn several hundred acres on the Bradshaw and Verde ranger districts next week.

If favorable conditions persist, managers will continue prescribed burns through the fall.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfirePrescott National ForestLocal NewsFire Season 2014Coconino National ForestKaibab National Forest
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content