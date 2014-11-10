© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Uncounted Ballots Unlikely to Affect Schools Chief Race and Prop 122 Passage

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published November 10, 2014 at 12:03 PM MST
Nearly a week after the midterm election, thousands of provisional ballots have yet to be counted. But, as Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, that will likely not affect the outcome of the race for state schools chief or a ballot proposition that will constitutionally allow the state to reject federal actions.

At this point in the ballot-counting process, voters have approved Proposition 122. It will revise the state constitution granting Arizona the power to reject funding or enforcement of federal actions it deems unconstitutional. Supporters claim the measure will limit federal government overreach in the state. Critics say the proposition itself is unconstitutional and a waste of money.

In the race for superintendent of public instruction, Republican Diane Douglas appears to have beaten Democrat David Garcia. Douglas currently leads by about 18,000 votes though Garcia has not yet conceded. Douglas is a former Peoria school board member whose campaign centered on repealing the federal Common Core education standards in Arizona.

According to the secretary of state’s office, more than 54,000 provisional ballots have yet to be counted. The state’s registered voter turnout for the election was about 46 percent.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
