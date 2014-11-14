KNAU Programming Changes

Fair warning: If you’re accustomed to waiting until Stardate is over before you leave for work, you’re going to be a few minutes late starting November 17th.

It may not always sound like it, but the NPR newsmagazines, like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, are planned down to the second. This plan is called “the clock.” And soon, that format clock is going to change a little. You’ll hear news more often in the morning with three NPR newscasts per hour along with three KNAU local newscasts. And Stardate is moving from near the top of the hour to 6:30 and 8:30am.

All Things Considered is getting a make-over too. The most obvious changes will be in the repeat of the program from 10pm to midnight. There, we’ll be adding several short-form mini-programs weekday evenings.

At 10:18pm “Climate Connections” connects the dots between climate change and energy, extreme weather, public health, food and water, jobs and the economy, national security, the creative arts, and religious and moral values, among other themes.

For a humorous take on science and technology, writer and CalTech grad Sandra Tsing Loh gives you the “Loh Down on Science” evenings at 10:48pm.

At 11:18pm each evening during All Things Considered, you’ll visit the vast audio archives at Syracuse University for “Sound Beat.” Expect to hear unusual music and the spoken word along with the back story on each thing audio.

Then at 11:48pm, stories of land and water conservation, sustainable technology and concerned individuals making a difference in the future of planet earth. “Isla Earth,” because Earth is an island.

Coming to a radio near you Monday November 17th. Hopefully the only reason you’ll late for anything is because you’re having a “driveway moment” and can’t bear to touch that dial.