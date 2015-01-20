© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU President Cheng Voices Budget-Cut Concerns to Governor’s Office

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU staff
Published January 20, 2015 at 11:05 AM MST

Governor Doug Ducey’s proposal to cut funding to the state universities is drawing concerns from Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng. In a statement issued to Governor Ducey, Cheng said the proposed $13.1 million funding cut will make it challenging for NAU to operate. Cheng said the university is already working on a reduced budget, citing previous deep cuts during the Great Recession. Cheng added that NAU’s campus community is planning a number of discussions to determine critical priorities and where spending cuts can be made. She intends to share the findings with state policy makers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Budget CutsNAULocal NewsGovernor Doug Ducey
