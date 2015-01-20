NAU President Cheng Voices Budget-Cut Concerns to Governor’s Office

Governor Doug Ducey’s proposal to cut funding to the state universities is drawing concerns from Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng. In a statement issued to Governor Ducey, Cheng said the proposed $13.1 million funding cut will make it challenging for NAU to operate. Cheng said the university is already working on a reduced budget, citing previous deep cuts during the Great Recession. Cheng added that NAU’s campus community is planning a number of discussions to determine critical priorities and where spending cuts can be made. She intends to share the findings with state policy makers.