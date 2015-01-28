Concussions to be Discussed in AZ Legislature

A bill introduced in the State Legislature would establish a concussion awareness day in Arizona. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, it’s an issue that’s gained national attention in recent years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say children and teens are more likely in general to get concussions. They also take longer to recover than adults. This week, medical professionals and a representative from the National Football League spoke to the Arizona Legislature on the dangers of concussions in sports. This is a concern for Republican State Representative Heather Carter.

“Research is showing that minor concussions that occur in an athletic event, they’re not properly identified and the child removed from play, they can present long-term neurological complications later on in life,” said Carter.

If the bill passes, Arizona’s concussion awareness day would be August 20th. It would parallel the beginning of the athletic season for many schools in the state. In 2011 Arizona lawmakers passed legislation introducing safeguards to state athletics to prevent head injuries. The move has been viewed as widely successful.