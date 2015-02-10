Family Speaks of Mueller's Legacy

The White House has confirmed that 26 year-old humanitarian aid worker, and Prescott native, Kayla Mueller is dead. Friends and family of Mueller held a press conference in Prescott and as Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, they spoke of her dedication to helping others.

Reverend Kathleen Day knew Mueller from when the aid worker was a student at Northern Arizona University. She wrote for the school’s newspaper, and was involved in several organizations promoting global peace.

“It’s not that she was so angelic, it was that she just saw things and did whatever she could, with whatever she could. It was just her heart, her mind, her guitar, her pen, her computer,” said Day.

Day spoke of Mueller’s time as a hostage in Syria, and how she would sing songs, tell stories and would teach her guards origami. Mueller’s aunt Lori Lyon also spoke of her niece as a remarkable individual.

“Kayla’s calling was to help those who were suffering, whether in her home town of Prescott or on the other side of the world. She has done more in her incredible 26 years, than many people can ever imagine doing in their lifetime,” said Lyon.

Mueller’s friends and family hope her death will help draw attention to the plight of the Syrian people who Mueller gave her life serving.