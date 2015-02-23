Court Orders Ex-Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi to Prison Friday

Former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi has been ordered to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for corruption and several other charges. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the Republican waged a six-year court battle since his indictment in an attempt to stay out of prison.

In 2013, a federal jury convicted Renzi on 17 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, extortion, racketeering and money laundering. He was sentenced, but was successful in postponing having to report to prison for more than a year.

Lawyers for Renzi argued their client had immunity against the criminal charges because of his status as a former lawmaker. But, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed and ordered him to begin serving his sentence Friday.

Renzi was convicted of taking part in a land swap scheme in which he used his public office to force two companies to buy land owned by his ex-business associate. That associate would then repay a debt to Renzi.

Prosecutors also alleged the former congressman pillaged a family insurance company to help pay for his 2002 campaign. But he was not convicted of illegally using the firm’s money.

Renzi represented Arizona’s First Congressional District from 2003 until 2009, when he did not run for reelection because of the federal indictment.