Bill Legalizing Sawed-Off Shotguns, Silencers Headed to State Senate

Four firearms-related bills have received initial approval this week from the Arizona state legislature. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, one of those bills would legalize some weapons and accessories currently outlawed.

Senate Bill 1460 would reinstate gun-ownership rights to felons if a judge sets aside a guilty conviction. But, an amendment was added to the bill by its author, Lake Havasu City Republican senator Kelli Ward, which would legalize sawed-off shotguns, silencers and nunchucks.

According to The Arizona Republic, Ward says the measure was “constituent driven,” and that the government shouldn’t put any regulations on gun ownership. In general, federal law bans sawed-off shotguns and heavily regulates silencers. If passed, the bill could set up a legal conflict between the federal government and the state of Arizona.

If passed by the senate, the bill would go to the house for its approval and then to Governor Doug Ducey. In the past, the governor has come out in support of gun-owners and Second Amendment rights, though Ducey has yet to reveal whether he’d sign a bill like SB 1460.