© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Senators Oppose Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument Proposal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published March 11, 2015 at 8:45 AM MST
121114_john_mccain_ap_6051_0.jpg
AP
/

Both of Arizona’s U.S. senators sent a letter yesterday to President Obama opposing the possible designation of the Grand Canyon Watershed National Monument. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, they say such an action would represent a large federal overreach. 

According to Republicans John McCain and Jeff Flake, the monument would restrict land managers and private property owners from forest thinning, which could increase fire danger. They say it would also ban hunting making wildlife management difficult.

Four other Arizona Republican congressmen signed a similar letter last month. They say the proposed monument, created by executive order, would bypass state leadership and the public.

Some environmental groups and state Democrats, including District 1 Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, have recently come out in favor of creating the monument. The say the nearly 2 million acres adjacent to the Grand Canyon is crucial in protecting the national park’s ecology and watershed, and that the area is under threat from logging, off-road vehicle use and grazing.

There are currently more than 100 U.S. national monuments. President Obama has given 16 areas the designation during his time in office, including three last month. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonJohn McCainwaterpresident obamaJeff FlakeLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content