© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Supreme Court Clarifies Source For Funding Election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2015 at 9:11 AM MST
joe_shirley.jpg

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court has settled the question of how to fund a belated presidential election.

 

The court says the tribe's controller can use money from a fund used to satisfy legal judgments and claims against the Navajo Nation.

The opinion came after the tribe's Department of Justice asked the court to clarify how $317,000 legally could be transferred to the election office.

Navajo Attorney General Harrison Tsosie said Tuesday that his office is evaluating the court's opinion.

The presidential contest originally set for Nov. 4 was pushed back as the qualifications of some candidates were challenged and lawmakers attempted to switch up election law.

russell_begaye1.jpg
Navajo Presidential candidate Russell Begaye

It's now scheduled April 21 between former President Joe Shirley Jr. and former lawmaker Russell Begaye.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content