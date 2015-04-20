Threatening Calls 'Lockdown' Two More Flagstaff Schools

Two more public schools in Flagstaff were put on lockdown today after receiving threatening phone calls. The calls were made to Mount Elden Middle School and Marshall Elementary shortly before normal release time this afternoon. They were immediately put on lockdown. At least 3 other nearby schools were put on "lockout" status, including Puente de Hozho, Flagstaff High School and Thomas Elementary. "Lockout" status means that regular activities are conducted, but no one is allowed to leave or enter the building. This is the fifth such threatening phone call made to a Flagstaff public school since mid-March. Authorities say they're being made by a computer generated voice. A Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, April 21st) at 6 p.m. at Flagstaff High School. It will be facilitated by members of the Flagstaff Unified School District and the Flagstaff Police Department.