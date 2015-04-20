© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Threatening Calls 'Lockdown' Two More Flagstaff Schools

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published April 20, 2015 at 3:34 PM MST

Two more public schools in Flagstaff were put on lockdown today after receiving threatening phone calls. The calls were made to Mount Elden Middle School and Marshall Elementary shortly before normal release time this afternoon. They were immediately put on lockdown. At least 3 other nearby schools were put on "lockout" status, including Puente de Hozho, Flagstaff High School and Thomas Elementary. "Lockout" status means that regular activities are conducted, but no one is allowed to leave or enter the building. This is the fifth such threatening phone call made to a Flagstaff public school since mid-March. Authorities say they're being made by a computer generated voice. A Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, April 21st) at 6 p.m. at Flagstaff High School. It will be facilitated by members of the Flagstaff Unified School District and the Flagstaff Police Department.

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
