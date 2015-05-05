Arizona National Forests Open Campgrounds For Season

Some of Arizona's national forests are announcing seasonal openings of campgrounds.

In northern Arizona, the Kaibab National Forest on Friday opened campgrounds in the forest's south zone, which includes the Williams and Tusayan districts.

Newly opened campgrounds in those two districts include Kaibab Lake, Dogtown Lake, White Horse Lake and Ten-X.

In eastern Arizona, many campgrounds in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are opening in the next few weeks.

According to forest officials, nearly all campgrounds in fact are already open, but some have limited services until mid-May.



