KNAU and Arizona News

Hybrid-Electric Motor Completes Colorado River Trip Through the Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 5, 2015 at 1:39 PM MST
image002.jpg
Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association
/

For the first time, a hybrid-electric motor has powered a Colorado River trip through the entire Grand Canyon. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, the technology is being developed through a partnership between commercial river outfitters and the National Park Service.

    

The weeklong trip from Lees Ferry to Pearce Ferry covered almost 300 miles. The journey tested a nearly silent, electric motor that’s been in development since 2008.

John Dillon is the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association.

“We want to be environmental stewards. We’re looking for something that’s cleaner, something that’s quieter. Maybe uses less, or none at all, as far as fossil fuels,” Dillon says.

boat_pic.jpg
Credit Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association
/
A boat powered by the hybrid-electric motor prototype on the Colorado River in April.

Though the prototype motor has to be recharged periodically with a generator, it still uses about sixty percent less gasoline than the average engine. Dillon says as battery technology improves, river trips could eventually operate without using fossil fuels.

boat_pic_3.jpg
Credit Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association
/

“Really, that’s the technology we’re waiting for. The motor itself we’ve kind of honed in on. We think we’re pretty comfortable with the electric motor concept,” Dillon says.

About 20,000 people are guided through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River every year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkcolorado riverEnvironmentGrand CanyonLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
