© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Pressure Mounting on Justice Department to Halt Hopi Auction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 27, 2015 at 2:34 PM MST
hermanhonanie-300x285.jpg
nativenewsonline.net
/

Members of Congress along with the Hopi Tribe want the Department of Justice and the FBI to halt an auction of ceremonial items in Paris. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it’s the sixth such controversial sale since 2013.

Several Hopi items are being listed for thousands of dollars each by the EVE Auction house. The tribe is demanding the return of the sacred objects, called “katsina friends,” and says selling them is sacrilegious and offensive.

Hopi chairman Herman Honanie, along with Arizona’s entire congressional delegation, are calling on U.S. law enforcement officials to intervene. They say the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and other federal laws give the Hopi Tribe sole control over the items, making their sale and transfer illegal.

In recent years, the French government has denied the Hopi Tribe of any legal standing in challenging the auctions. Tribal officials say they’re a sovereign nation and should be allowed recognition by French courts.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Hopinative americansFBILocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content