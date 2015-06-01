© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

William Shatner is Coming to Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2015 at 2:58 PM MST
shatner_nasa.jpg
NASA
/

William Shatner is boldly traveling across the U.S. on three-wheeled motorcycle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The "Star Trek" star announced plans Monday for the cross-country mission to promote his custom motorcycle and raise awareness about the American Legion.

Shatner partnered with motorcycle builder American Wrench to create the Rivet motorcycle. The Aurora, Illinois-based company says the silver studded bike is inspired by the B-17 bomber.

The eight-day journey will launch June 23 outside Chicago and make stops in St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque; Flagstaff, Arizona; and Las Vegas before arriving in Los Angeles on June 30.

Shatner will be joined on the 2,400-mile ride by members of the American Legion and American Wrench crew. The company is planning to sell limited quantities of his Shatner's trike.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press