William Shatner is Coming to Flagstaff

William Shatner is boldly traveling across the U.S. on three-wheeled motorcycle.

The "Star Trek" star announced plans Monday for the cross-country mission to promote his custom motorcycle and raise awareness about the American Legion.

Shatner partnered with motorcycle builder American Wrench to create the Rivet motorcycle. The Aurora, Illinois-based company says the silver studded bike is inspired by the B-17 bomber.

The eight-day journey will launch June 23 outside Chicago and make stops in St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Amarillo, Texas; Albuquerque; Flagstaff, Arizona ; and Las Vegas before arriving in Los Angeles on June 30.

Shatner will be joined on the 2,400-mile ride by members of the American Legion and American Wrench crew. The company is planning to sell limited quantities of his Shatner's trike.