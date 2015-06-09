State Rep. Requests Hearing on Prescott Flight School Funding

A state representative is calling for a legislative hearing to restore a veteran pilot-training program at Yavapai College. As Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs halted G.I. Bill-funded enrollments in March.

Officials with the V.A. say Yavapai College mismanaged the program. The Daily Courier reports, a federal lawsuit alleged the school used a loophole to charge high fees and violated a rule dictating how many non-veterans must be enrolled. Yavapai College officials say they followed the instructions of the VA and are asking for clarification on the issue. Republican State Representative Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City, himself a veteran, is calling for the legislature to pressure the V.A. to restore funding.

"A promise is a promise, these vets earned these benefits, and once again they are being robbed of it," says Borrelli.

Several veterans had moved to Prescott and were already enrolled in flight classes when the V.A. cut funding. Arizona Senator John McCain and Representative Paul Gosar are also asking the V.A. to restore the program.