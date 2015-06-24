Arizona Officials: Key Commerce Routes Have $20B In Needs

State highway officials say key commerce routes in Arizona will require $20 billion in improvements over the next two decades, but revenue from the current gasoline tax won't meet that need.

Arizona State Engineer Dallas Hammit says the current gas tax generates only about one-half of the revenue needed to deal with the state's burgeoning highway and interstate needs.

The Prescott Daily Courier reports that Hammit met with members of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization last week as part of an ongoing effort to meet with transportation planning organizations around the state.

Officials say the amount of Arizona's gas tax hasn't changed since the early 1990s.

Some of the revenue is split between the state and municipalities, while $100 million goes to the state Department of Public Safety.