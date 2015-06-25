Online Tool Reveals Environmentally Vulnerable Communities

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has created a new online tool that identifies communities facing environmental health risks. Parts of northern Arizona are among the nation’s most vulnerable regions.

The interactive online map is called EJSCREEN. It combines environmental and demographic data to create an index identifying communities that may lack resources to address pollution.

One area of concern is northeastern Arizona, including the Navajo and Hopi Nations, where poverty levels are extremely high. The online map includes information about education and minority status as well as ozone levels, particulate matter, exposure to lead paint, and proximity to Superfund sites. EJSCREEN doesn’t yet include data on cancer rates or drinking water quality. It’s available to the public online.