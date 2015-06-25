© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Online Tool Reveals Environmentally Vulnerable Communities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published June 25, 2015 at 2:02 PM MST
AZ-Demographic-Data.png
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
/

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has created a new online tool that identifies communities facing environmental health risks. Parts of northern Arizona are among the nation’s most vulnerable regions.

The interactive online map is called EJSCREEN. It combines environmental and demographic data to create an index identifying communities that may lack resources to address pollution.

One area of concern is northeastern Arizona, including the Navajo and Hopi Nations, where poverty levels are extremely high. The online map includes information about education and minority status as well as ozone levels, particulate matter, exposure to lead paint, and proximity to Superfund sites. EJSCREEN doesn’t yet include data on cancer rates or drinking water quality. It’s available to the public online.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News HopiEnvironmentEPANavajo NationScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content