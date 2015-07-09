© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Bill Gives Seasonal Workers A Chance For Full-Time Employment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published July 9, 2015 at 2:54 PM MST
The House of Representatives has passed a bill that paves the way for thousands of seasonal federal employees to be considered for full-time merit-based jobs. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, the measure applies to land management workers, including wildland firefighters.

Under the federal government's current hiring system, only permanent employees are eligible for positions based on internal merit promotion. But, the Land Management Workforce Flexibility Act - which passed unanimously in the House this week - would change that. Seasonal employees with the Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and other land management agencies would qualify to compete for certain permanent positions, receiving merit-credit for at least 24 months of temporary, seasonal employment. Sponsors of the bill say the current hiring system severely limits career advancement opportunities for those employees, some of whom work in potentially dangerous positions like wildland firefighting. The measure now moves to the Senate.

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
