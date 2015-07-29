Colorado Businessman Buys Into Arizona Snowbowl

The Arizona Snowbowl has a new member of its ownership team.

The ski resort near Flagstaff announced Tuesday that Durango, Colorado, businessman James Coleman has become part of the Arizona Snowbowl Limited Partnership. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The partnership had planned to close on a deal last year to sell the ski resort to Coleman. But one of the owners, Eric Borowsky, says many of the partners wanted to stay involved with the Snowbowl.

The partnership bought the ski resort in 1992 for $4 million.

Coleman says the Snowbowl will be adding a new chairlift, widening trails and improving infrastructure for snowmaking.

He says the work is part of a $10 million investment at the Snowbowl and three other resorts in Colorado and northern New Mexico where he's the managing partner.