Supreme Court Suspends Flagstaff Judge For 90 Days

A Flagstaff judge will serve an unpaid 90-day suspension after the Arizona Supreme Court adopted a judicial disciplinary panel's recommendation.

The panel had recommended that Justice of the Peace Howard Grodman be suspended for using government resources in his 2014 re-election bid, campaigning on government property and confronting a court employee who supported his opponent. The Supreme Court adopted the panel's disciplinary decision during its conference Tuesday.

Grodman acknowledged many of the acts and called them poor decisions that he is sorry about making. The high court suspended him with pay on Sept. 10 while the justices considered the recommendation.

Grodman resigned from the state Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee after the discipline panel said he should lose that job.