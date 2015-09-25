© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Merit Bonuses Possible For Presidents of NAU, ASU, AND UofA

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2015 at 7:39 AM MST
RitaCheng.jpg

The Arizona Board of Regents will decide if Arizona State University President Michael Crow and University of Arizona President Ann Weaver Hart get six-figure merit bonuses.

Board members are scheduled to vote Friday on whether Crow gets up to $150,000 in performance incentives. That would bring his total compensation and benefits to about $1 million for fiscal 2015.

Hart could get a $115,000 incentive for total compensation of nearly $754,000.

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng is up for a $40,000 bonus on top of more than $520,000 in salary and benefits.

Cheng will be eligible for a six-figure bonus if she meets a series of goals in 2017.

It's the third year presidents of Arizona's three state universities have been eligible for performance incentives as part of their contracts.

