Merit Bonuses Possible For Presidents of NAU, ASU, AND UofA

The Arizona Board of Regents will decide if Arizona State University President Michael Crow and University of Arizona President Ann Weaver Hart get six-figure merit bonuses.

Board members are scheduled to vote Friday on whether Crow gets up to $150,000 in performance incentives. That would bring his total compensation and benefits to about $1 million for fiscal 2015.

Hart could get a $115,000 incentive for total compensation of nearly $754,000.

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng is up for a $40,000 bonus on top of more than $520,000 in salary and benefits.

Cheng will be eligible for a six-figure bonus if she meets a series of goals in 2017.

It's the third year presidents of Arizona's three state universities have been eligible for performance incentives as part of their contracts.