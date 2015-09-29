© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Receives Grant for Student-Based Climate Change Programs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Justin Regan
Published September 29, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs recently awarded the Navajo Nation $150,000 to support a project for students to learn about and adapt to climate change. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The grant is part of President Obama’s Generation Indigenous initiative. On the Navajo Nation, six interns will take part in two separate programs. Students at Diné Community College will learn about native plants as well as design and install rain water harvesting systems for livestock.

They’ll also work with the Navajo Nation Zoo and Museum on other climate change related projects. Another program will train students to serve as climate change liaisons to Navajo communities, specializing on issues like water hauling, human health and invasive species.  

The Mescalero Apache Tribe in New Mexico will also benefit from the grant. Several interns will work with Northern Arizona University to study how tribes can adapt to climate change. 

