Arizona to pay $200,000 to lawyers who won gay marriage case

Lawyers who persuaded a judge nearly a year ago to overturn Arizona's same-sex marriage ban will receive $200,000 from the state to cover attorney fees and other costs in bringing the legal challenge.

Federal law lets those who prevail in civil rights cases seek compensation for the costs of bringing such lawsuits to court.

The decision on the Arizona law came after gay marriage bans were struck down in more than two dozen states.

Then, the U.S. Supreme Court declared this summer that same-sex couples have a right to marry in all 50 states.

Arizona lawmakers approved a state law barring same-sex marriages in 1996.

Seven years later, an Arizona appeals court upheld the constitutionality of the law.

Voters in 2008 amended the Arizona Constitution to include a ban.