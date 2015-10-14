Arizona Seeks US Money For Repairing Flood-Damaged Highway

The state is asking the federal government for $2 million to cover costs of repairs stemming from August flood damage to a northern Arizona highway.

The Department of Transportation says the request is for initial costs of reopening US 89A west of Marble Canyon and for long-term repairs to restore the highway to its original condition.

The department says heavy rain resulted in severe flooding at several locations along the highway.

The flooding closed the highway for approximately 24 hours before crews could clear away mud and debris that included large boulders that floodwater carried approximately two miles from the Vermillion Cliffs.

A half-mile of the highway is currently restricted to one-way traffic.

Long-term repairs are expected to start in late September and be finished by the end of November.