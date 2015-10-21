© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

'Black Fingers of Death' Shows Promise for Cheatgrass Control

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 21, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
meyer-photo-USFS.jpg
Susan Meyer, USDA Forest Service
/

Invasive cheatgrass has taken over native desert ecosystems and worsened wildfires across the West. To reverse that trend, researchers are studying the potential of a seed-killing pathogen called “the Black Fingers of Death.”

Cheatgrass starts to sprout in rainy autumns like this one. But not all of the seeds wake up. Some carry over in the soil for the following year. Those dormant seeds can become prey to a sinister-looking fungus called the Black Fingers of Death. 

“The Black Fingers of Death is a seed pathogen,” says Susan Meyer, research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service. “Its usefulness is that it can kill seeds that haven’t germinated. There are no herbicides that can do that.”

Meyer wants to pair the Black Fingers of Death with another pathogen that kills germinated seeds. That could decimate cheatgrass, and make sure no carryover seeds pop up later.   

One obstacle to the idea is that cheatgrass can develop resistance to the Black Fingers of Death. Meyer hopes to create a delivery system for the pathogen that overcomes this problem.

She says taking out cheatgrass can make room for ecologists to replant native species.  Right now cheatgrass covers millions of acres in the West. It forms thick mats when it dies each summer, leading to bigger and more frequent wildfires.  

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentForest ServiceScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content