© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Forest Restoration Work to Begin on Bill Williams Mountain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published December 11, 2015 at 5:00 AM MST
1signing-MLS.JPG
Melissa Sevigny
/

The U.S. Forest Service signed a decision yesterday to begin restoration work on 15,000 acres of forest near the City of Williams.

The agency will use logging and prescribed burns to thin overcrowded stands of trees on the Bill Williams Mountain. Kaibab Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio says the project will restore forest health and reduce the risk of devastating wildfires.  

“There’s some urgency around it,” Provencio says. “Our forests are dry, they’re unhealthy, and we’re anxious to get the mountain treated and protect the watershed for the City of Williams.”  

The work will begin in 2016. Mayor John Moore says the project is vital for the city’s future. “If this mountain ever caught fire and burned to the ground, it kills our watershed,” he says. “With our watershed gone, there probably would be no more City of Williams.”

The restoration plan calls for leaving some downed logs and snags for the threatened Mexican Spotted Owl. The area is also home to Arizona bugbane, a rare flower that grows only in this region.

2crowd-MLS.JPG
Credit Melissa Sevigny
/
U.S. Forest Service personnel and visitors pose for a photo at the signing ceremony.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News waterEnvironmentwildfireforest fireForest ServiceLocal NewsKaibab National ForestScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content