Susan Bitter-Smith Resigns From AZ Corporation Commision

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith has resigned, effective Jan. 4.

Earlier Thursday, a lawyer for Bitter Smith urged the Arizona Supreme Court to reject an effort to remove her from office because of an alleged conflict of interest.

The filing by attorney Ed Novak says Attorney General Mark Brnovich's conclusion that Bitter Smith lobbies for a company the commission regulates is false.

Bitter Smith says she believes she's on solid legal ground, but the issue has become a distraction to the important work of the commission.

Bitter Smith is a Republican who currently is chairman of the five-member commission.