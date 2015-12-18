© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Susan Bitter-Smith Resigns From AZ Corporation Commision

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 18, 2015 at 8:39 AM MST
The Arizona Republic

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith has resigned, effective Jan. 4.

Earlier Thursday, a lawyer for Bitter Smith urged the Arizona Supreme Court to reject an effort to remove her from office because of an alleged conflict of interest.

The filing by attorney Ed Novak says Attorney General Mark Brnovich's conclusion that Bitter Smith lobbies for a company the commission regulates is false.

Bitter Smith says she believes she's on solid legal ground, but the issue has become a distraction to the important work of the commission.

Bitter Smith is a Republican who currently is chairman of the five-member commission.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Corporation CommissionAttorney General Mark Brnovich
Associated Press
