Lawsuit Will Continue Over Lead Ammunition on Kaibab National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published January 13, 2016 at 2:30 PM MST
credit-Chris-Parish.jpg
Chris Parish
/

A federal court ruled yesterday a lawsuit over lead ammunition on the Kaibab National Forest will be allowed to continue.

Environmental groups filed the lawsuit in 2012. They requested the U.S. Forest Service ban lead ammunition in the habitat range of the endangered California condor. The suit was dismissed by a lower court in 2013.  

Now, a federal appeals court says the case can continue. It’s been remanded to the lower court for a decision.

About 75 California condors live on the Kaibab and wider Grand Canyon region. Data points to lead poisoning as the leading cause of death.  The Arizona Game and Fish Department has a voluntary program for reducing lead ammunition in condor habitat, which includes free copper bullets for hunters.

Read the court decision here.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonEnvironmentSierra ClubEndangered SpeciescondorsCenter for Biological DiversityForest ServiceLocal NewsKaibab National ForestArizona Department of Game and FishScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
