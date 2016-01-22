Arizona DPS Investigating Fake 911 Calls In Northern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating fake 911 calls in northern Arizona.

The department's Operations Communication Center in Flagstaff has received multiple 911 calls in the past two weeks from a man falsely reporting various emergencies along northern Arizona highways.

Two of the calls reported that his vehicle had been shot at and hit by a passing vehicle.

The man provided DPS dispatchers with a detailed description of the alleged suspect vehicle, license plate and gun.

DPS troopers on Wednesday located the latest reported suspect vehicle — a white 15-passenger van and matching license plate traveling along Interstate 40 east of Winslow.

The troopers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle, only to learn that inside was 10 unsuspecting students and teachers from a local high school.