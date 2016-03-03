New Report: Navajo and Apache Counties the Most 'Distressed' in AZ

Much of the U.S. has experienced a steady economic recovery following the Great Recession. A new report, however, shows many of the country’s poorest areas are still struggling, and that includes two counties in Northeastern Arizona. Arizona Public Radio’s Justin Regan reports.

The advocacy organization the Economic Innovation Group labeled Navajo and Apache counties as the most “distressed” in the state. 7 out of the 15 counties in Arizona received the “distressed” designation, which reflects high unemployment and poverty, and low high school graduation rates.

Both Navajo and Apache counties have poverty rates above 30%, and more than 60% of adults 16 and older are unemployed. The two counties also experienced a decline in the number of operating businesses between 2010 and 2014.

The report says “distressed” areas nationwide are being left behind by the economic recovery, and it’s causing a wider gap between prosperous and poor parts of the U.S.

The group’s report ranked Maricopa, Greenlee and Coconino Counties as the most well-off counties in Arizona.