Bill Cutting State Shared Revenue Advances

The Arizona House has joined the Senate in approving legislation cutting state shared revenue from cities or towns that pass regulations conflicting with state law.

Four House Republicans broke ranks to join Democrats in opposing Senate Bill 1487 on Wednesday, but it passed on a 32-28 vote. The Senate passed the bill last month with only GOP support, and it now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his signature or veto.

The bill by Senate President Andy Biggs would penalize cities and towns after an investigation by the attorney general. They would have 30 days to rescind the action or lose their state revenue. The state sent nearly $1.1 billion to cities and towns last year.

Biggs says his bill rightly penalizes municipalities that fail to enforce state law.