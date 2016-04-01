Coconino County Supervisors Certify Presidential Preference Election Results

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has certified the results of the March 22 presidential preference election. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

More than 26,000 registered voters in the county took part in the presidential primary last month. County recorder Patty Hansen says that was a nearly 58 percent turnout, with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders winning.

About 70 percent of county residents who voted cast early ballots, and the rest went to polling places on Election Day. Hansen says officials reduced the number of voting sites for the primary, setting up 30 polling places county-wide. For a typical general election, Coconino County would have 66 sites.

According to Hansen, the hours-long lines and other problems voters experienced in Maricopa County during the election didn’t plague residents in Coconino. She says her office consolidated polling places strategically based on registered voters, not projected turnout.

Officials will certify Arizona’s statewide results on Monday.