Reagan Schedules Public Meetings On Presidential Primary

Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan has scheduled public meetings to hear voters describe their experiences during the March 22 presidential primary election when many Maricopa County voters endured long lines and wait times.

Reagan says her office and the Legislature may consider proposed changes in the way counties run future elections.

Reagan's first meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Cartwright School District headquarters at 5220 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The second meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Beatitudes at 555 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.

The third meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Gilbert at the McQueen Park Activity Center at 510 N. Horne St.

Reagan's office says she plans to schedule additional meetings.